Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,820,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $35,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 602,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $4,332,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 118,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Price Performance

GOOS opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $905.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

