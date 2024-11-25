Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Wix.com from $190.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wix.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WIX

Wix.com Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com stock opened at $217.20 on Thursday. Wix.com has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $220.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 135.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average is $163.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Wix.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wix.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.