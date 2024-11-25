Caprock Group LLC Buys New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,667 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 977,090 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,064,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,105,000 after buying an additional 159,022 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

