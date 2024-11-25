Caprock Group LLC Has $293,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 196.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,981,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,195,000 after buying an additional 812,464 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $24,600,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 115.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 382,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Bank OZK Stock Up 2.0 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $49.33 on Monday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

