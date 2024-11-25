Caprock Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 109.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.13.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.04. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

