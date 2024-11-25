Caprock Group LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:ZTO opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.