Caprock Group LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $198.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.