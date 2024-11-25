Caprock Group LLC Sells 278 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $61.18 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.621 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

