Caprock Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.72. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
