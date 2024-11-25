Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,756 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $134,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $244.89 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

