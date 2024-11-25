Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 42,209 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $143,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of FRT opened at $114.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $91.40 and a 12-month high of $118.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
