Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $134.52 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Alliant Energy worth $134,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $43,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.