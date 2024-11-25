Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $138.19 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of Brixmor Property Group worth $138,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 245,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 271,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 70,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,140.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 545,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 501,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

