Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $143.29 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Snowflake worth $143,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $142.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $167.44 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.80.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. This trade represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

