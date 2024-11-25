Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $169.26 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,446,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $169,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.