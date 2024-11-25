Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,013,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $155,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 260,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $188.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $188.45. The company has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

