Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,295,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,600 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $148,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,398,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,966,000 after acquiring an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66,940 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.4% during the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 93.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 687,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,944,000 after acquiring an additional 332,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $854,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,968,226. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $245,803.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,274,278.22. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,464 shares of company stock worth $11,455,576. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCVX opened at $88.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.01. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PCVX. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

