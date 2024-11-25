Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 39,845 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $146,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,283,000 after buying an additional 75,955 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 566,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 407,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $130.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $97.54 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.73). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

