Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 50,615 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Bunge Global worth $139,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 52.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bunge Global by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $87.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.