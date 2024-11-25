Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 110,935 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Tyler Technologies worth $164,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,507,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,994,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,785,000 after buying an additional 36,066 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after buying an additional 70,801 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at $251,390,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,622,000 after buying an additional 65,814 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total value of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,500. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total transaction of $1,951,609.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,140.78. The trade was a 55.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $16,412,595 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $609.09 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $631.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $595.22 and a 200-day moving average of $552.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

