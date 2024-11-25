Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,496 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,415,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $138,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $106.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $107.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. This represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

