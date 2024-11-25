Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 62,737 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,737 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $148,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 386.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
