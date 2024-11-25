Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.37.

CHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Chorus Aviation news, Director David Levenson purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,440.00. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.64. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$3.43.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

