Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $146,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,733 shares of company stock worth $55,920,470 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $111.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.