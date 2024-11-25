Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 347.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $156.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $156.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

