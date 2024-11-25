Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $115.66 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $117.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

