Commerce Bank Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.53 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $185.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

