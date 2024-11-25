Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,133,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.92.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $216.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.54 and a 200 day moving average of $201.16. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $165.12 and a one year high of $240.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

