Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 13.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $1,898,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $2,086,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $194.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.83. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $110.88 and a one year high of $203.32.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

