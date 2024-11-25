Commerce Bank Buys 165 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $137.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.64 and a 52 week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.