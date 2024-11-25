Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NUMG opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

