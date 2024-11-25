Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Huntington National Bank grew its position in TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $75,000.

TransUnion stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. This trade represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $158,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,725. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

