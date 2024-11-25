Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.5 %

JBHT stock opened at $182.40 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average is $168.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $427,262.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,550.50. The trade was a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

