Commerce Bank Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CF Industries by 40.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,201 shares of company stock worth $1,727,694. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $89.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

