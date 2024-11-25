Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOLV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $70.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.