Commerce Bank Grows Stock Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOLV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of SOLV opened at $70.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05.
Solventum Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
