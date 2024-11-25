Commerce Bank Has $1.41 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 368.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861,365 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,290,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,328,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after buying an additional 302,950 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,753,000 after buying an additional 413,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,199,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,405,000 after acquiring an additional 461,290 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT stock opened at $76.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.11. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

