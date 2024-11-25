Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,596 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,819.05. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,055.20. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,435. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $166.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.97. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.