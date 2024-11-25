Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LVS opened at $50.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

