Commerce Bank Purchases 2,426 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 814,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.