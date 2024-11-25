Commerce Bank Purchases 2,995 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,072.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NULV opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

