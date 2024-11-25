Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AIG opened at $76.06 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.54 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

