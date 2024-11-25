Commerce Bank Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,814 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $221,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,781.10. This trade represents a 11.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,065,975 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $92.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

