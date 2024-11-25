Commerce Bank Sells 210 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 958.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,338,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,094 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 280.5% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 704,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 519,603 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,817,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,388,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,821,000 after acquiring an additional 154,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $134.50 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $7,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,826,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,403,548.10. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $177,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,134.76. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,268 shares of company stock worth $32,128,941 over the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

