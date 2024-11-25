Commerce Bank Sells 23,278 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 23,278 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,992.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $72.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

