Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,685 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 37.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vontier by 32.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Vontier Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $38.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.83%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

