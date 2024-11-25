Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 37,378 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 37,378 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,843,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,141,000 after acquiring an additional 139,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 292,050 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 820,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 84.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 724,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 332,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

SXC stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.02.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.