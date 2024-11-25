Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 110,130 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 376,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,130 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period.
Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
Brookdale Senior Living Profile
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brookdale Senior Living
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.