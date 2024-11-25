Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 15,642 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,642 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 12.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 48,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Franklin Electric stock opened at $109.06 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $531.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $150,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $905,187.04. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

