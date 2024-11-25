Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 389,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coursera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 67.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coursera by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 1,014,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Coursera by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,413,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 83,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:COUR opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coursera from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $49,954.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,600,298.13. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $41,676.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,580.06. The trade was a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,885 shares of company stock worth $102,815 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

