Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 2.13. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $19.61.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. This trade represents a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,784.71. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

